Assam Advances Urban Governance: New Engineers Join the Ranks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 43 engineers for urban bodies. The recruitment aims to tackle challenges in urban development, highlighting strides in digital administration and financial management to improve governance. The state now boasts over 1,42,029 new recruits under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday presented appointment letters to 43 Urban Technical Officers, marking a significant step in urban development. The new recruits include mechanical, electrical, public health, environmental, and civil engineers, contributing to the 1,42,029 recruitments made by the current government.

In his address, Sarma highlighted the past shortages in technical staff at urban local bodies and outlined various urban challenges such as waste management, drainage, and safety facilities. He stressed the increasing complexity in urban financial management and the role of transparent innovations like GIS mapping and digital payments in boosting municipal revenue by over 30%.

Sarma emphasized the constitutional role of urban local bodies as a governance tier, underscoring their independence alongside the state's supportive stance. He urged the newly appointed engineers to become valuable assets in policy implementation and urban cooperation, ensuring efficient municipal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

