Clash Over Coal: Chhattisgarh's Hasdeo Forest in Crisis

A protest against the proposed Parsa coal mine turned violent in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, with police and villagers clashing on Thursday. Villagers, armed with traditional weapons, faced off against around 400 law enforcement personnel deployed to maintain order.

Activists condemned the alleged police brutality, claiming villagers were cane-charged during the protest. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the state government and alleged that the BJP is systematically oppressing tribals to benefit corporate interests.

The Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan has called for immediate cessation of tree felling, citing concerns over fake environmental clearances and the impending ecological impact. The controversy comes amid a backdrop of political and environmental tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)