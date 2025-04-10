Speculation Rises Over Priyanka Gandhi's Absence at Congress Convention
The BJP pointed to Priyanka Gandhi's absence from a recent Congress convention in Gujarat as a sign of potential discord between her and her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Though Congress officials explained her absence as a prior engagement, the BJP suggests internal conflicts within the party.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from the Congress convention in Gujarat has sparked speculation about possible internal discord with her brother, Rahul Gandhi. The convention concluded on Wednesday, amid claims from the BJP that her absence indicates cracks within the opposition party's leadership.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal clarified that Priyanka was absent due to prior engagements overseas. However, BJP's Amit Malviya emphasized her consistent absence from key events as a sign of underlying tensions.
The ongoing chatter about Gandhi family dynamics has become a focal point, even as Congress downplays the absence of multiple leaders from the convention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mayawati Criticizes BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' for Minority Outreach
BJP MP Hails 'One Nation, One Election' Meeting as Fruitful
BJP Accuses West Bengal Government of Cover-Up in RG Kar Rape Case
Budget Battle: Aam Aadmi Party Challenges BJP's Schedule
BJP Leaders Reaffirm Safety and Inclusivity in Uttar Pradesh