Speculation Rises Over Priyanka Gandhi's Absence at Congress Convention

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from the Congress convention in Gujarat has sparked speculation about possible internal discord with her brother, Rahul Gandhi. The convention concluded on Wednesday, amid claims from the BJP that her absence indicates cracks within the opposition party's leadership.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal clarified that Priyanka was absent due to prior engagements overseas. However, BJP's Amit Malviya emphasized her consistent absence from key events as a sign of underlying tensions.

The ongoing chatter about Gandhi family dynamics has become a focal point, even as Congress downplays the absence of multiple leaders from the convention.

