Left Menu

Political Chess: Priyanka Gandhi Critiques ED Probes Tied to Government Strategies

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes Prime Minister Modi over alleged political misuse of investigative agencies targeting her family. Expressing scepticism over claims linking her family to property grabs, she highlights the repetitive nature of ED probes. Her comments underscore wider strategic failures as perceived by the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:44 IST
Political Chess: Priyanka Gandhi Critiques ED Probes Tied to Government Strategies
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, has launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the persistent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) targeting her family. She criticized this approach, highlighting a perceived misuse of probe agencies for political intimidation.

Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi questioned the ruling BJP's allegations against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, refuting claims that her family sought to seize substantial properties through the NGO Young Indian. Emphasizing the baselessness of these claims, she pointed out that such assets are beyond the reach and ownership of her family.

Commenting on BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's actions, and her husband Robert Vadra's ongoing ED summons, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the relentless legal harassment and questioned its motives. While asserting her family's cooperation in investigations, she expressed doubts about their efficacy in achieving their goals under the current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025