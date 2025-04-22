Political Chess: Priyanka Gandhi Critiques ED Probes Tied to Government Strategies

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, has launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the persistent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) targeting her family. She criticized this approach, highlighting a perceived misuse of probe agencies for political intimidation.

Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi questioned the ruling BJP's allegations against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, refuting claims that her family sought to seize substantial properties through the NGO Young Indian. Emphasizing the baselessness of these claims, she pointed out that such assets are beyond the reach and ownership of her family.

Commenting on BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's actions, and her husband Robert Vadra's ongoing ED summons, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the relentless legal harassment and questioned its motives. While asserting her family's cooperation in investigations, she expressed doubts about their efficacy in achieving their goals under the current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)