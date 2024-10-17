Torn Apart: A Family's Ongoing Struggle in Gaza
Maher Abu Sakran, a 13-year-old from Gaza, lives in a displaced camp separated from his parents due to ongoing military conflict. As his family endures the destruction of their home and community, Maher struggles with the emotional toll of separation and yearns for peace and reunion.
In Gaza, 13-year-old Maher Abu Sakran lives separated from his parents, a harsh reality of Israel's military response to Hamas attacks. The conflict, which erupted after Hamas militants stormed Israeli border areas, has left Maher residing in a displaced camp with his grandparents and cousins.
Back in Gaza City, his mother Asmaa Abu Sakran remains in their damaged family home, longing for her son's return. The conflict's toll is severe, with over 42,000 fatalities reported by Palestinian health authorities. The family was divided after Maher relocated with his grandparents in a bid for safety.
Despite the passage of a year, the Abu Sakran family endures separation due to travel restrictions imposed by Israeli forces. Both homes and lives have been shattered, yet Maher clings to memories of pre-war normalcy, expressing hopes of a peaceful return to his family's embrace.
