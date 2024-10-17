Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Meeting to Enhance Social Security for Platform Workers

In a pivotal meeting held in New Delhi today, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, engaged with representatives from various Platform Workers’ Associations. The meeting, which also included Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and senior officials from the Ministry, focused on the pressing challenges facing platform workers and the government's commitment to extending essential social security protections to this emerging workforce.

Emphasizing Collaboration and Inclusivity

During the meeting, Dr Mandaviya highlighted the significance of integrating feedback from Platform Workers’ associations into the development of comprehensive social security mechanisms. He acknowledged the invaluable advocacy efforts of these associations, which strive to improve the conditions and wellbeing of platform workers. The Minister reiterated the government's proactive approach in seeking multiple avenues to incorporate platform workers into existing social security schemes.

“Platform workers are a vital part of our economy, contributing significantly to the digital sector. It is imperative that we establish a robust safety net for them,” stated Dr. Mandaviya. To this end, he announced the formation of a dedicated Committee tasked with developing a ‘Framework for providing social security and welfare benefits to gig & platform workers.’ This committee will engage with all relevant stakeholders to gather perspectives and formulate effective policies.

Advancements in the e-Shram Portal

A key highlight of the meeting was the discussion around the e-Shram portal, designed to register informal workers across various sectors. Dr. Mandaviya shared the Ministry's progress in onboarding platform workers onto this portal. He revealed that an advisory has been issued to Platform Aggregators, urging them to register on the e-Shram portal. The testing phase with major aggregators has been successfully completed, and the aggregator module is poised for launch shortly.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, underscored the necessity of registering all platform workers on the e-Shram portal to ensure they receive the social security benefits available to them.

Engaging Voices from Across the Nation

The meeting brought together representatives from Platform Workers’ Associations across India, including states like Rajasthan, Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Delhi-NCR. Participants attended both in person and virtually, providing valuable insights and suggestions aimed at ensuring social security coverage for platform workers.

The discussions held during the meeting are expected to significantly influence future policy formulations, safeguarding the interests of platform workers and enhancing their stability and support in their professional endeavours.

As the gig economy continues to expand in India, the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by platform workers is crucial. By fostering dialogue and collaboration with workers' associations, the Ministry aims to create an inclusive framework that not only protects workers' rights but also promotes their well-being in an evolving labour landscape. The successful implementation of the e-Shram portal and the newly formed Committee will serve as foundational steps toward achieving these goals.