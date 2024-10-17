Left Menu

CJI Chandrachud Upholds Citizenship Act's Section 6A: A Balance in Cultural Rights

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asserted that the presence of diverse ethnic groups does not infringe on constitutional cultural rights as he upheld Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. This section, key to the Assam Accord, manages citizenship for those in Assam before March 25, 1971, affirming the protection of Assamese culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:40 IST
CJI Chandrachud Upholds Citizenship Act's Section 6A: A Balance in Cultural Rights
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, clarifying that the presence of different ethnic groups in Assam does not violate cultural conservation rights.

The ruling addressed concerns that Section 6A could infringe on Assamese cultural rights by permitting Bangladeshi migrants to obtain citizenship, countering claims it violated Article 29 of the Constitution.

Section 6A, rooted in the Assam Accord, outlines criteria for citizenship for individuals residing in Assam before the cutoff date of March 25, 1971, emphasizing the protection of the state's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024