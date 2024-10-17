CJI Chandrachud Upholds Citizenship Act's Section 6A: A Balance in Cultural Rights

In a significant ruling, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, clarifying that the presence of different ethnic groups in Assam does not violate cultural conservation rights.

The ruling addressed concerns that Section 6A could infringe on Assamese cultural rights by permitting Bangladeshi migrants to obtain citizenship, countering claims it violated Article 29 of the Constitution.

Section 6A, rooted in the Assam Accord, outlines criteria for citizenship for individuals residing in Assam before the cutoff date of March 25, 1971, emphasizing the protection of the state's cultural heritage.

