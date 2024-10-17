Cross-Border Murder Plot: The Hunt for NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Assassins

Mumbai police have intensified their investigation into the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with a lookout circular issued against three suspects to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Key suspects in the cross-border murder plot include the main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and co-conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who are now the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique's son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, has actively engaged with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, providing additional information to aid in the capture of the culprits behind this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)