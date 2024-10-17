Left Menu

Cross-Border Murder Plot: The Hunt for NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Assassins

Mumbai police are investigating the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. They have issued a lookout circular against three suspects, including Shivkumar Gautam, Shubham Lonkar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, to prevent them from leaving the country. Several individuals have been arrested as the investigation intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have intensified their investigation into the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with a lookout circular issued against three suspects to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Key suspects in the cross-border murder plot include the main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and co-conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who are now the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique's son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, has actively engaged with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, providing additional information to aid in the capture of the culprits behind this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

