Crackdown on Crime: Shooter Arrests Unveil Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Network

The Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) has successfully arrested four individuals linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a senior official confirmed on Saturday. The STF confiscated illegal firearms during the operation, marking a significant bust in the ongoing efforts against organized crime.

The arrests, led by the STF's Ambala unit, followed a swift tip-off and took place near GT Road in the Umri area. Police recovered three country-made pistols along with seven live cartridges, underscoring the dangerous potential of the weapons seized during this methodically executed operation.

The apprehended suspects were allegedly plotting a shooting at a toll plaza along the Rewari-Narnaul highway, aiming for extortion. Additionally, plans for criminal activities in Ranchi, Jharkhand were also on their agenda. With a history of criminal offenses, some of these individuals had benefitted from earlier bails, only to return to organized crime post-release. They are currently on remand for continued police interrogation following the registration of a case at the Sadar police station in Kurukshetra's Thanesar.

