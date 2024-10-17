Left Menu

Israeli Authorities Seek to Confirm Death of Hamas Leader

Israeli police and military are analyzing dental and DNA evidence to verify if Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. A significant assessment process is underway, with dental images already submitted to the forensic lab, while DNA testing is currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a joint statement, Israeli police and military forces announced they are examining dental and DNA evidence to confirm if Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader, was killed during an operation in Gaza.

Authorities revealed that they have submitted dental images to the police forensics lab, marking one of the several steps needed to achieve absolute confirmation.

Currently, DNA testing is in progress, as Israel seeks to substantiate the possible death of Sinwar, who holds significant influence within the Hamas organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

