Israeli Authorities Seek to Confirm Death of Hamas Leader

In a joint statement, Israeli police and military forces announced they are examining dental and DNA evidence to confirm if Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader, was killed during an operation in Gaza.

Authorities revealed that they have submitted dental images to the police forensics lab, marking one of the several steps needed to achieve absolute confirmation.

Currently, DNA testing is in progress, as Israel seeks to substantiate the possible death of Sinwar, who holds significant influence within the Hamas organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)