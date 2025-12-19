Ceasefire Stabilizes Gaza, But Hunger Threat Looms

The threat of famine in the Gaza Strip has been temporarily mitigated following a fragile ceasefire, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on Friday. Although the Palestinian territory was initially facing a starvation crisis, notable improvements in food security have been observed.

Despite these advancements, the report warns that the situation remains extremely precarious, with approximately 2,000 people experiencing catastrophic hunger levels. The risk of returning to famine conditions is high, especially if conflict reignites or aid is halted, highlighting the need for consistent and expanded aid efforts.

The Israeli military agency COGAT, which manages aid coordination to Gaza, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have both rejected IPC's findings. They argue that the current aid supply exceeds the nutritional needs as outlined by international standards, despite IPC's dependence on data that includes UN and commercial truck deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)