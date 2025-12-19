Left Menu

Ceasefire Stabilizes Gaza, But Hunger Threat Looms

A crucial ceasefire has temporarily postponed famine in Gaza, yet the risk of starvation remains high in the entire region. The IPC reports improvements in food security, but warns of the severity of ongoing challenges. Despite increased aid, many Palestinians lack consistent access to resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:46 IST
Ceasefire Stabilizes Gaza, But Hunger Threat Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The threat of famine in the Gaza Strip has been temporarily mitigated following a fragile ceasefire, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported on Friday. Although the Palestinian territory was initially facing a starvation crisis, notable improvements in food security have been observed.

Despite these advancements, the report warns that the situation remains extremely precarious, with approximately 2,000 people experiencing catastrophic hunger levels. The risk of returning to famine conditions is high, especially if conflict reignites or aid is halted, highlighting the need for consistent and expanded aid efforts.

The Israeli military agency COGAT, which manages aid coordination to Gaza, and the Israeli Foreign Ministry have both rejected IPC's findings. They argue that the current aid supply exceeds the nutritional needs as outlined by international standards, despite IPC's dependence on data that includes UN and commercial truck deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025