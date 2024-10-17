Left Menu

Cable Theft Duo Apprehended: Disruptions in Delhi Metro Resolved

Delhi Police arrested two brothers for cable thefts at multiple metro stations, disrupting train services. Identified as gang members, the accused, Sumit alias Billa and Deepak, were caught following a tip-off. Their criminal history includes involvement in multiple theft cases across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:18 IST
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have apprehended two brothers, Sumit alias Billa and Deepak, for a string of cable thefts that disrupted metro services across the city. The arrests underscore the gravity of these crimes, associated with Delhi's notorious Shahnawaz and Chuha gang.

Both individuals, residents of Sarita Vihar, have a long criminal history, with multiple cases registered against them. The thefts occurred at several key metro stations, including Welcome and Kashmere Gate, causing considerable inconvenience to daily commuters.

The operation to arrest the brothers followed a tip-off that the culprits were spotted near Seelampur Metro line. Authorities revealed that the gang leaders coordinated vehicle operations to transport the stolen cables. This arrest marks a pivotal moment in curbing gang-related thefts affecting public transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

