Venezuela Detains Three More Americans Amid Ongoing Tensions

The Venezuelan government has detained three additional Americans citing alleged terrorist activities. This comes after the release of 10 American prisoners in December, following extensive negotiations between Caracas and Washington. The timing of these recent detentions remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Venezuelan government has intensified its actions against foreign nationals by detaining three more Americans, accused of engaging in terrorist activities. The details and timing of their detention remain undisclosed by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

This development follows Venezuela's announcement in December, where dozens of prisoners were released, including 10 Americans. The releases were the result of prolonged discussions between Caracas and Washington, aimed at reducing tensions and addressing human rights concerns.

The recent detainments could potentially reignite diplomatic tensions between the two nations and raise questions about the safety and freedom of foreign nationals in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

