Wave of Arrests in Venezuela: Americans Detained Again

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced the detention of three additional Americans on Thursday, accused of participating in terrorist activities. He did not specify when the arrests occurred.

In December 2023, President Nicolas Maduro's administration released dozens of prisoners, including 10 Americans, after lengthy negotiations with the United States. In exchange, Washington freed Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and Maduro associate.

Previously, in September, authorities arrested four other Americans, along with two Spaniards and a Czech citizen. Among those detained, according to the U.S. State Department, was an American military member. Venezuelan human rights organizations caution against a 'revolving door' scenario, highlighting a persistent influx of foreign national arrests despite recent releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)