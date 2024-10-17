Left Menu

Wave of Arrests in Venezuela: Americans Detained Again

Venezuela's government has reportedly detained three more Americans for alleged terrorist activities. The incarcerations follow a trend of international detentions, despite previous prisoner releases after negotiations. Concerns grow over Venezuela's pattern of detaining foreign nationals amidst complex diplomatic exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:59 IST
Wave of Arrests in Venezuela: Americans Detained Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced the detention of three additional Americans on Thursday, accused of participating in terrorist activities. He did not specify when the arrests occurred.

In December 2023, President Nicolas Maduro's administration released dozens of prisoners, including 10 Americans, after lengthy negotiations with the United States. In exchange, Washington freed Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman and Maduro associate.

Previously, in September, authorities arrested four other Americans, along with two Spaniards and a Czech citizen. Among those detained, according to the U.S. State Department, was an American military member. Venezuelan human rights organizations caution against a 'revolving door' scenario, highlighting a persistent influx of foreign national arrests despite recent releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024