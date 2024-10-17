Campus Chaos: Attempted Murder Charge for HBTU Seniors Over Ragging Incident

Thursday saw eight final-year Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) students charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting juniors who refused to comply with demeaning commands. The serious charges, filed by student Gaurav Chauhan, have sparked a police investigation.

The allegations point towards an incident where juniors were invited under false pretenses to celebrate a 'birthday party,' a cover for ragging. When the juniors, previously victimized in their first year, refused to strip, the seniors allegedly retaliated with violence, wielding sticks, belts, and iron rods.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dinesh Tripathi, confirmed the registration of charges including attempts to murder and criminal intimidation. University officials have launched a parallel inquiry to verify these ragging claims, promising a thorough examination of this disturbing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)