Escalating Violence in Syria's Northwest Alarms UN Official

A UN official expressed alarm over rising violence in Syria's opposition-held northwest, including recent airstrikes on civilian areas. This has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and halted essential humanitarian operations. Russian forces have intensified attacks, targeting sites of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and civilian infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idlib | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

A United Nations official has expressed grave concerns about the escalating violence in Syria's opposition-held northwest region. According to the official, recent airstrikes have targeted sites near a food distribution center for displaced families, a power station, and crucial water facilities.

The UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, David Carden, revealed on Thursday that 12 civilians, including children, have been killed since the escalation began on Monday. The increased violence has led to the suspension of critical humanitarian services, including those provided by 10 health facilities.

The Syrian conflict, which began as an uprising in 2011, has remained largely stagnant, with the nation divided among the government and several opposition factions. Russian forces allied with President Bashar Assad have increased bombardments in the region, targeting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham sites and civilian areas, leading to significant civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

