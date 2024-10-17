Escalating Violence in Syria's Northwest Alarms UN Official

A United Nations official has expressed grave concerns about the escalating violence in Syria's opposition-held northwest region. According to the official, recent airstrikes have targeted sites near a food distribution center for displaced families, a power station, and crucial water facilities.

The UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, David Carden, revealed on Thursday that 12 civilians, including children, have been killed since the escalation began on Monday. The increased violence has led to the suspension of critical humanitarian services, including those provided by 10 health facilities.

The Syrian conflict, which began as an uprising in 2011, has remained largely stagnant, with the nation divided among the government and several opposition factions. Russian forces allied with President Bashar Assad have increased bombardments in the region, targeting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham sites and civilian areas, leading to significant civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)