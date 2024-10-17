Global Reactions to the Killing of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader believed to be behind the October 7, 2023, attack that unleashed the Gaza conflict, was killed on Thursday, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. The incident has elicited a range of reactions from the global community.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated, "It seems that the military leader of Hamas has been killed and I believe that from this point of view, Israel may have carried out self-defense against Hamas terrorists." He expressed hope that Sinwar's demise might lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey remarked, "I, for one, will not mourn the death of a terror leader like Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7th attack, initiating one of the darkest periods for Jewish people since World War II. This has led to prolonged conflict and substantial Palestinian civilian casualties." Other international figures also called for renewed efforts toward peace and humanitarian aid.

