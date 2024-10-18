Delhi Police Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Threats

In a decisive move to tackle recent hoax bomb threats against various flights, Delhi Police have sought assistance from social media platforms, aiming to trace the origins of threatening posts. On Wednesday, they had registered a First Information Report (FIR) concerning a specific threat to a Bengaluru-bound flight operated by Akasa Air, which had 180 passengers onboard.

A specialized team, including the cyber cell and Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, has been mobilized to investigate these threats, with focus extending to seven other incidents reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport this month. The social media platforms have been urged to suspend and remove accounts and posts linked to these threats.

Authorities suspect that the perpetrators used VPNs or dark web browsers to anonymize their activities. Efforts are underway to extract IP addresses from these platforms, with coordination from Mumbai Police to address similar threats. Deputy Commissioner Usha Rangnani confirmed that all reported threats were hoaxes, and legal actions have commenced to ensure passenger and airport safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)