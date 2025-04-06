Left Menu

Boosting Aviation Security: EU Team to Train Pakistani Personnel

A European Civil Aviation team will visit Pakistan to provide specialized training aimed at enhancing airport security. This follows the lifting of the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The training will align Pakistani aviation security protocols with international standards, focusing on Explosives Trace Detection and Explosive Detection Dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:14 IST
Boosting Aviation Security: EU Team to Train Pakistani Personnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A European Civil Aviation team is set to provide specialized training to airport security personnel in Pakistan next week, marking a significant move towards bolstering airport safety standards.

The visit follows the lifting of a ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which had been previously restricted from flying to Europe over security issues. Led by the European Union's directive, the team will focus on training security protocols at Islamabad Airport, as reported by Express News.

The training sessions will emphasize meeting international benchmarks, especially in Explosives Trace Detection and using Explosive Detection Dogs. According to a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, this move is a milestone in elevating Pakistan's aviation security to global standards.

The lifting of last year's PIA suspension by the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), reestablished direct flight connections between Pakistan and Europe. Despite this, Pakistani airlines, including PIA, remain barred from the UK. The forthcoming training is expected to aid in lifting these restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025