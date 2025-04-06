Boosting Aviation Security: EU Team to Train Pakistani Personnel
A European Civil Aviation team will visit Pakistan to provide specialized training aimed at enhancing airport security. This follows the lifting of the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The training will align Pakistani aviation security protocols with international standards, focusing on Explosives Trace Detection and Explosive Detection Dogs.
A European Civil Aviation team is set to provide specialized training to airport security personnel in Pakistan next week, marking a significant move towards bolstering airport safety standards.
The visit follows the lifting of a ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which had been previously restricted from flying to Europe over security issues. Led by the European Union's directive, the team will focus on training security protocols at Islamabad Airport, as reported by Express News.
The training sessions will emphasize meeting international benchmarks, especially in Explosives Trace Detection and using Explosive Detection Dogs. According to a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, this move is a milestone in elevating Pakistan's aviation security to global standards.
The lifting of last year's PIA suspension by the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), reestablished direct flight connections between Pakistan and Europe. Despite this, Pakistani airlines, including PIA, remain barred from the UK. The forthcoming training is expected to aid in lifting these restrictions.
