Left Menu

Alabama Man Arrested in SEC Social Media Hack to Manipulate Bitcoin Prices

Eric Council Jr., a 25-year-old from Alabama, was arrested for hacking the SEC's social media account to manipulate bitcoin prices. The hack involved false news about bitcoin ETFs, causing a price spike. Council faces charges for conspiracy and fraud. The SEC and FBI collaborated in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:32 IST
Alabama Man Arrested in SEC Social Media Hack to Manipulate Bitcoin Prices

An Alabama man was napped by authorities for his alleged involvement in a hacking scheme of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) social media account. According to prosecutors, Eric Council Jr., 25, had a hand in a conspiracy to manipulate bitcoin prices by posting false information on the SEC's X account.

The manipulation drove a brief spike in bitcoin prices by $1,000. The incident kindled criticism of the SEC and raised concerns over online security, especially on the X platform following Elon Musk's acquisition. The hack was executed through a 'SIM-swapping' technique, allowing the fraudulent access to the account.

While a representative for Council declined immediate comment, the SEC expressed gratitude toward law enforcement agencies for their role in the investigation. Council faces charges related to identity theft and fraud, while the case highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in digital security infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024