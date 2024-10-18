Former Indian Intel Officer Charged in Foiled NYC Assassination Plot

A former Indian intelligence officer faces charges in the U.S. for allegedly orchestrating an assassination attempt on a Sikh separatist leader in New York City. The indictment unsealed against Vikash Yadav, a former member of India's Research and Analysis Wing, underlines increasing international tensions over Sikh separatist activities.

Washington has accused Indian agents of planning to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen. FBI Director Christopher Wray declared no tolerance for violent retaliations against U.S. residents exercising fundamental rights. The issue was discussed in a high-level meeting between Indian and U.S. officials, described as 'productive' by Washington.

The U.S. case is part of a broader concern involving India's alleged international targeting of Sikh separatists. Similar accusations have strained relations between India, the U.S., and Canada, following expulsions of diplomats tied to incidents, including the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

