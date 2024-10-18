Temporary Reprieve for Texas Inmate in Shaken Baby Syndrome Case

On Thursday, a Texas state judge temporarily halted the execution of Robert Roberson, who was poised to become the first in the U.S. executed for a murder tied to shaken baby syndrome. The decision came just hours before his scheduled execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court had previously denied Roberson's bid for a stay of execution. Despite the temporary restraining order issued by Travis County Judge Jessica Mangrum, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice indicates plans to appeal, potentially carrying out the execution if overturned.

Controversy surrounds Roberson's conviction, with many politicians and a key detective expressing doubt. The Texas Governor's office and Attorney General remain silent, while the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency. Roberson's legal team argues that the medical evidence used to convict him is now widely discredited.

