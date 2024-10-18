Left Menu

Temporary Reprieve for Texas Inmate in Shaken Baby Syndrome Case

A Texas state judge has temporarily blocked the execution of Robert Roberson, convicted in a shaken baby syndrome case, hours before it was scheduled. The decision comes amid controversy and evolving medical opinions questioning the validity of his conviction. The state plans to appeal the restraining order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 04:48 IST
Temporary Reprieve for Texas Inmate in Shaken Baby Syndrome Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, a Texas state judge temporarily halted the execution of Robert Roberson, who was poised to become the first in the U.S. executed for a murder tied to shaken baby syndrome. The decision came just hours before his scheduled execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court had previously denied Roberson's bid for a stay of execution. Despite the temporary restraining order issued by Travis County Judge Jessica Mangrum, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice indicates plans to appeal, potentially carrying out the execution if overturned.

Controversy surrounds Roberson's conviction, with many politicians and a key detective expressing doubt. The Texas Governor's office and Attorney General remain silent, while the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency. Roberson's legal team argues that the medical evidence used to convict him is now widely discredited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024