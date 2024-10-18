West Coast Gains Accreditation for Australian College of Rural Medicine Training

New Zealand's rural health workforce receives a boost as Te Tai o Poutini West Coast gains ACRRM accreditation, says Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey.

In a significant step towards strengthening New Zealand’s rural health workforce, Te Tai o Poutini West Coast has been accredited to deliver training for the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM), Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.

“This accreditation is fantastic news for the West Coast and will help increase the number of doctors with the skills needed to support our rural communities,” Doocey said.

The accreditation will enable the West Coast to attract medical graduates from both New Zealand and Australia while continuing to advance its rural generalist model—a critical component of the National Rural Health Strategy.

Boosting the Rural Health Workforce

One of the five key priorities in the National Rural Health Strategy is to build a valued and flexible rural health workforce. Training doctors to be rural generalists, who are capable of addressing a wide range of healthcare needs in rural settings, is essential to achieving this goal.

“Generalism is particularly important in rural areas where access to multiple specialities is limited. A rural generalist can manage a broad range of health needs while ensuring that patients are connected to specialist care when necessary,” Doocey explained. This approach reduces the need for patients to travel long distances for healthcare by keeping services local.

Government Support for Rural Healthcare

In addition to the ACRRM accreditation, the Government recently awarded scholarships to 27 healthcare students to support the future rural health workforce. These efforts are part of the Government's broader commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes for the one in five New Zealanders living in rural communities.

“We understand the challenges rural communities face in accessing healthcare, and we are committed to investing in the rural health workforce to ensure that all New Zealanders, regardless of location, receive timely and high-quality care,” said Doocey.