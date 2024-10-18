Controversy Unfolds: Mizoram Minister's Convoy Incident

Controversy erupted when Mizoram Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana claimed his convoy was stopped by Assam Rifles near Aizawl on Thursday. The minister alleged that the confrontation occurred while returning from Champhai district.

In his statement, Rodingliana said the convoy was halted at a barricade on NH-54, where Assam Rifles personnel demanded they stop despite recognizing him as a minister. Tensions escalated as the minister's personal secretary allegedly confronted and abused the security officers.

However, Assam Rifles refuted these claims, asserting that a routine check was conducted and the minister's convoy was allowed to proceed without obstruction. The force explained that a mobile check post was in place, but the convoy halted voluntarily, not due to their intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)