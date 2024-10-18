Dr Shane Reti to Lead NZ Delegation at WHO Western Pacific Meeting in Manila

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti will depart for Manila this weekend, where he will lead New Zealand’s delegation to the 75th World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific Regional Committee Meeting. The event will bring together health leaders from across the region to address significant global and regional health challenges.

“The Western Pacific is an incredibly diverse region facing ongoing health challenges, exacerbated by the impacts of climate change,” Dr Reti said. “New Zealand’s presence at this meeting underscores our commitment to working collectively on solutions to these issues.”

Pacific Leadership and Regional Vision

This year’s meeting is particularly significant for Pacific nations, as Tonga’s Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala, the first WHO Regional Director from the Pacific, will present his five-year vision for addressing the region’s health priorities. Dr Reti emphasized the importance of supporting the Pacific’s leadership in this space, stating, “This is a landmark moment for our Pacific neighbours, and I look forward to further demonstrating our shared support for this vital work.”

New Zealand’s Health Strategy on the Global Stage

While in Manila, Dr Reti will speak on key WHO governance issues and present New Zealand’s health strategy. This will include outlining the Government’s new direction for healthcare and showcasing the reforms aimed at improving health outcomes across New Zealand.

Bilateral Engagements in Manila and Singapore

In addition to attending the WHO meeting, Dr Reti will engage in bilateral discussions with his ministerial counterparts, focusing on regional cooperation and shared health concerns. Before returning to New Zealand, he will stop in Singapore for further discussions on potential collaborations in the health sector.

“New Zealand and Singapore share a longstanding relationship, and this visit presents an opportunity to explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in healthcare,” Dr Reti added.

The Minister will leave New Zealand on 19 October and is scheduled to return on 24 October, following his engagements in both Manila and Singapore.