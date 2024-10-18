Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Non-Local Man Found Dead in Shopian

A bullet-riddled body of a non-local man was discovered in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir. The body was found in Wachi area and bore multiple bullet injuries. Authorities have taken the body for medico-legal formalities and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

A bullet-riddled body of a non-local man was discovered in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials report.

The body was located in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the southern part of the Kashmir district, bearing clear signs of bullet wounds.

Authorities have transported the body to a hospital for medico-legal procedures and have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

