ED Probes Alleged Site Allotment Irregularities Involving Karnataka CM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a document verification process at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office. This action is part of a probe into alleged irregularities surrounding the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, according to official sources.

In connection with the case, the ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is akin to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police. The federal agency has also invoked relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The case has further been complicated by a Lokayukta investigation, which includes accusations against Siddaramaiah's wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju. Devaraju is known to have sold land to Mallikarjuna Swamy, who later gifted it to Parvathi, among other allegations under scrutiny.

