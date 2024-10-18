Left Menu

ED Probes Alleged Site Allotment Irregularities Involving Karnataka CM

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. An Enforcement Case Information Report has been filed, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act invoked. Siddaramaiah is also under Lokayukta scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:13 IST
ED Probes Alleged Site Allotment Irregularities Involving Karnataka CM
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a document verification process at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office. This action is part of a probe into alleged irregularities surrounding the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, according to official sources.

In connection with the case, the ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is akin to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police. The federal agency has also invoked relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The case has further been complicated by a Lokayukta investigation, which includes accusations against Siddaramaiah's wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju. Devaraju is known to have sold land to Mallikarjuna Swamy, who later gifted it to Parvathi, among other allegations under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

