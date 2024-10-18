Supreme Court Advances Sacrilege Case Against Dera Chief

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step forward in the 2015 sacrilege cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The court granted the Punjab government's plea to vacate a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, allowing the trial to proceed.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan ordered Ram Rahim to respond to the notice, with the matter scheduled for a hearing after four weeks. The case, which has drawn substantial attention, was initially moved from Faridkot to Chandigarh by the Supreme Court in February 2023.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, currently serving a 20-year sentence for rape, had previously challenged the withdrawal of cases from the CBI. The Haryana government has recently granted him a 20-day parole under specific conditions.

