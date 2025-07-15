Left Menu

Juvenile Justice Controversy: Teenage Porsche Driver's Adult Trial Rejected

The Juvenile Justice Board rejected Pune police's plea to try a 17-year-old accused of killing two people while driving inebriated as an adult. The defense argued the crime wasn't 'heinous,' lacking the minimum seven-year punishment needed. This case underlines ongoing debates over juvenile justice in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Juvenile Justice Board has denied Pune police's request to try a 17-year-old boy accused of causing two fatalities while driving a Porsche in an inebriated condition as an adult. The incident last year in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, grabbed national attention due to its tragic outcome and the subsequent legal battle.

Defense lawyer Prashant Patil argued against the prosecution's view, highlighting a Supreme Court judgment that determines what constitutes a 'heinous' crime, which requires a minimum punishment of seven years—a criterion not met in this case. The Juvenile Justice Board had previously assessed the teen and decided not to treat him as an adult.

The case has sparked nationwide debate, especially after the teen was initially released on bail with lenient conditions, prompting public outcry. Additional allegations suggest attempts to tamper with blood evidence. The controversy continues as the Bombay High Court intervened, emphasizing adherence to juvenile laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

