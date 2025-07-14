Left Menu

Berlin Doctor on Trial for Allegedly Murdering 15 Patients

A Berlin doctor, identified as Johannes M., faces trial for allegedly murdering 15 patients under palliative care. Accusations include administering lethal drugs and attempting to destroy evidence. The ongoing investigation explores further potential cases, with trial proceedings scheduled into early 2026.

Berlin Doctor on Trial for Allegedly Murdering 15 Patients
A German doctor in Berlin has gone on trial, accused of murdering 15 patients under his palliative care. The prosecution charges the 40-year-old with 15 counts of murder, citing malice and other base motives, while seeking a lifetime ban on his medical practice and preventive detention.

Prosecutors claim Johannes M. administered unauthorized anesthetics and muscle relaxers to his patients, leading to respiratory arrest and death within minutes. The trial encompasses 35 dates until January 2026, with 13 relatives acting as co-plaintiffs and numerous witnesses expected to testify.

An extensive investigation led by Berlin's State Criminal Police has reviewed 395 cases, with continuing proceedings in 75 instances. This trial mirrors a 2019 case where a German nurse received life imprisonment for murdering 87 patients.

