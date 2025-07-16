Brazil on the Brink: Bolsonaro's Trial of Democracy
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro faces trial, accused of plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 election defeat. Prosecutors allege he led efforts to incite insurrection, while Bolsonaro claims it's a political witch hunt. A guilty verdict could mean decades in prison, with a decision expected later this year.
In a high-profile legal battle that could reshape Brazil's political landscape, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro stands accused of plotting a coup to challenge his 2022 election defeat. The country's chief prosecutor has submitted a comprehensive 517-page document detailing allegations against Bolsonaro, urging a conviction for inciting insurrection and destabilizing democratic norms.
Bolsonaro, who lost the presidency to a left-wing opponent, vehemently denies the charges, branding the trial a 'witch hunt.' The prosecution accuses him of leading a criminal organization aimed at violently subverting democracy, with the potential for a lengthy prison sentence looming over the former leader.
Internationally, the case has drawn comparisons to similar accusations against former US President Donald Trump, a staunch Bolsonaro ally. The final verdict, anticipated later this year, will determine whether Bolsonaro and his close associates will face serious penalties, with significant implications for Brazil's political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
