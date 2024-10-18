Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Defence Policy Plea

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea regarding the defence production policy, stating it's a matter under the Centre's jurisdiction. The bench emphasized the policy domain belongs to the Union government, advising the petitioner to address the issue with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:55 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Defence Policy Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea centered on the defence production policy, affirming that it falls within the Centre's jurisdiction. The ruling came from a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, directing the petitioner to seek a remedy from the government.

During the proceedings, the petitioner argued that the matter impacted national security, urging the court to intervene. However, the bench stressed that national security and related policies are the government's responsibility, indicating that the court's role does not extend into policy decisions.

Despite the petitioner's assertion that the Prime Minister's Office had previously addressed the issue, the Court maintained its position, advising the petitioner to approach the government for resolution. The Court's decision highlights the separation of powers and reinforces the government's role in defense policy matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024