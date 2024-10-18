Supreme Court Dismisses Defence Policy Plea

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea centered on the defence production policy, affirming that it falls within the Centre's jurisdiction. The ruling came from a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, directing the petitioner to seek a remedy from the government.

During the proceedings, the petitioner argued that the matter impacted national security, urging the court to intervene. However, the bench stressed that national security and related policies are the government's responsibility, indicating that the court's role does not extend into policy decisions.

Despite the petitioner's assertion that the Prime Minister's Office had previously addressed the issue, the Court maintained its position, advising the petitioner to approach the government for resolution. The Court's decision highlights the separation of powers and reinforces the government's role in defense policy matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)