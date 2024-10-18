Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Anticipatory Bail to Bhavani Revanna Amid Sexual Abuse Probe

The Supreme Court has declined to revoke anticipatory bail for Bhavani Revanna in a kidnapping case involving her son, rape accused Prajwal Revanna. Despite Karnataka's plea and allegations of involvement, the court upheld the Karnataka High Court’s decision, favoring Bhavani's cooperation during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial decision, the Supreme Court has refused to annul the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, accused in a rape and kidnapping case. The Karnataka government's plea to revoke the bail was dismissed, despite allegations of her involvement.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the chargesheet had been filed, maintaining the Karnataka High Court's prior order. State government counsel accused Bhavani of procuring women for her son, but the apex court recognized the principal accused had already been arrested and interrogated.

The court stated Bhavani had cooperated with investigations, answering 85 questions, making claims of non-cooperation unreasonable. The court emphasized avoidance of media trials and dismissed the special investigation team's allegations of misleading answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

