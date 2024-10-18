Supreme Court Upholds Anticipatory Bail to Bhavani Revanna Amid Sexual Abuse Probe

In a crucial decision, the Supreme Court has refused to annul the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, accused in a rape and kidnapping case. The Karnataka government's plea to revoke the bail was dismissed, despite allegations of her involvement.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the chargesheet had been filed, maintaining the Karnataka High Court's prior order. State government counsel accused Bhavani of procuring women for her son, but the apex court recognized the principal accused had already been arrested and interrogated.

The court stated Bhavani had cooperated with investigations, answering 85 questions, making claims of non-cooperation unreasonable. The court emphasized avoidance of media trials and dismissed the special investigation team's allegations of misleading answers.

