Major Blow to Maoists: Chhattisgarh Encounter Raises Death Toll to 38

In Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a significant encounter resulted in the death of 38 Naxalites, marking the highest fatalities for Maoists in a single operation in the state. A joint force of DRG and STF engaged with the militants, who were involved in numerous violent activities.

Dantewada | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:21 IST
Two weeks following a major encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, police confirmed on Friday that the death toll of Maoists in the operation has risen to 38, with seven additional casualties reported by the Maoists themselves.

The October 4 encounter, the deadliest in the state's 24-year history, saw police identify all deceased rebels, who collectively carried bounties totaling Rs 2.62 crore. The operation involved the state police's District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force.

Among the top militant figures killed were Niti alias Urmila and Nandu Mandavi, with substantial rewards on their heads. The Maoists, wanted over numerous incidents, continued to be a major challenge in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

