Prime Minister of Pakistan Appeals to Biden for Humanitarian Release
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter to US President Joe Biden requesting the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in the US for terrorism charges. Sharif argues for compassion, citing Siddiqui's deteriorating health, and highlights past official concerns.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached out to US President Joe Biden through a formal letter, seeking the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentence in the US on terrorism charges. Sharif's request, delivered to a court in Islamabad, stresses humanitarian concerns.
Siddiqui, a US-trained neuroscientist, was convicted in 2010 following accusations of attempting to kill US nationals. Her case garnered attention due to her connections to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, an alleged 9/11 attack mastermind. Siddiqui was injured during a confrontation with US authorities in Afghanistan in 2008, where some witnesses assert she fired at American personnel.
The letter, submitted by Sharif, highlights Siddiqui's 16 years in prison and calls for compassion due to her deteriorating mental and physical health. Pakistani officials have long raised concerns about her treatment, fearing for her well-being. Sharif urged Biden to consider clemency on humanitarian grounds, supported by Siddiqui's family and many Pakistanis.
