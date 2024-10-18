Left Menu

Prime Minister of Pakistan Appeals to Biden for Humanitarian Release

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a letter to US President Joe Biden requesting the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in the US for terrorism charges. Sharif argues for compassion, citing Siddiqui's deteriorating health, and highlights past official concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:08 IST
Prime Minister of Pakistan Appeals to Biden for Humanitarian Release
Aafia Siddiqui
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached out to US President Joe Biden through a formal letter, seeking the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentence in the US on terrorism charges. Sharif's request, delivered to a court in Islamabad, stresses humanitarian concerns.

Siddiqui, a US-trained neuroscientist, was convicted in 2010 following accusations of attempting to kill US nationals. Her case garnered attention due to her connections to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, an alleged 9/11 attack mastermind. Siddiqui was injured during a confrontation with US authorities in Afghanistan in 2008, where some witnesses assert she fired at American personnel.

The letter, submitted by Sharif, highlights Siddiqui's 16 years in prison and calls for compassion due to her deteriorating mental and physical health. Pakistani officials have long raised concerns about her treatment, fearing for her well-being. Sharif urged Biden to consider clemency on humanitarian grounds, supported by Siddiqui's family and many Pakistanis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024