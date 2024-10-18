Dead Sea Border Tension: Israel Neutralizes Threat as Regional Issues Escalate

Tensions flared along the Jordan-Israel border as the Israeli military announced that it had neutralized two terrorists attempting to cross from Jordan into Israel near the Dead Sea. The incident, which occurred Friday, sparked a heightened security response, with additional forces conducting ground and aerial searches for a third suspect.

In response to the claims, the Jordanian Armed Forces categorically denied any involvement by its soldiers, urging the public to rely on information from official sources to avoid spreading misinformation. This denial highlights the sensitive diplomatic relationship between the two neighboring countries.

Recent weeks have seen an uptick in violence, as illustrated by a previous attack on September 8, when a Jordanian gunman killed three Israeli civilians at the Allenby Bridge. The ongoing tensions underscore the fragile peace, despite a treaty signed in 1994 and substantial daily trade traffic between Jordan and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)