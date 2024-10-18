President Ramaphosa Reaffirms Commitment to Executive Ethics and Accountability

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized that members of the National Executive are legally bound to adhere to the Executive Members' Ethics Act of 1998 and uphold the Oath of Office they took earlier this year. Speaking during a session in the National Assembly on Thursday, the President highlighted the importance of ethical governance, transparency, and accountability in public office.

Ramaphosa explained that the Executive Ethics Code, established in July 2000, mandates that Executive Members perform their duties diligently, honestly, and with integrity. The code prohibits them from using their position for personal enrichment or creating conflicts of interest between their public duties and private interests.

He further outlined that members of the National Executive must disclose their financial interests, along with those of their spouses, permanent companions, and dependent children, to the Secretary of Cabinet.

To ensure adherence, the President noted that the Public Protector is authorized to investigate any breaches of the ethics code upon receiving a complaint from the President or a member of Parliament. This mechanism guarantees a robust oversight process.

"I have made it clear to the Executive Members I appointed on 30 July 2024 that they must uphold the standards set by the Executive Ethics Code and their oath of office," Ramaphosa stated, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to ethical governance.