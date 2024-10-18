President Highlights Significance of 'Pact of the Future' for Global Development

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Pact of the Future—adopted at the recent United Nations General Assembly—as a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity for nations to deliver on global development commitments. Addressing questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa outlined how the pact aligns with South Africa’s goals and its broader international agenda.

The Pact of the Future addresses key global issues such as sustainable development, international peace and security, science and technology, youth empowerment, and reforming global governance. President Ramaphosa emphasized South Africa’s active role in the negotiations to ensure the pact reflected its values and aspirations.

"The pact places poverty eradication at the heart of all global efforts and aims to close the financing gap in developing countries," Ramaphosa stated, welcoming the focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The President further explained that the pact seeks to establish a new global consensus to safeguard the needs of present and future generations while reaffirming the international community’s commitment to multilateralism and the values enshrined in the UN Charter. It also calls for reforming global institutions to make them more inclusive and effective in delivering on the commitments made by countries.

For South Africa, the Pact for the Future resonates strongly with its international priorities, including fostering a better world and a more prosperous Africa. "The effective implementation of this pact will significantly contribute to these objectives," Ramaphosa concluded.