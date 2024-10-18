FIR Filed Against Minister's Brother Over Alleged Cheating Scheme

Bengaluru police have initiated legal proceedings against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, Gopal Joshi, after allegations of cheating were brought forward by Sunita Chavan, wife of a former JD(S) MLA.

According to Chavan's complaint, Gopal Joshi promised her family a BJP election ticket in exchange for monetary payments. However, after failing to deliver on his promises, Chavan alleges serious financial deceit.

Minister Pralhad Joshi has publicly distanced himself from Gopal, stating he cut ties over 30 years ago and emphasizing he has no sister, contradicting claims made by the accused.

