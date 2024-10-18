Left Menu

FIR Filed Against Minister's Brother Over Alleged Cheating Scheme

Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, Gopal Joshi, on cheating charges. The complaint, lodged by Sunita Chavan, alleges financial fraud involving the promise of securing a BJP ticket. The Minister has distanced himself from his brother for over 30 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru police have initiated legal proceedings against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother, Gopal Joshi, after allegations of cheating were brought forward by Sunita Chavan, wife of a former JD(S) MLA.

According to Chavan's complaint, Gopal Joshi promised her family a BJP election ticket in exchange for monetary payments. However, after failing to deliver on his promises, Chavan alleges serious financial deceit.

Minister Pralhad Joshi has publicly distanced himself from Gopal, stating he cut ties over 30 years ago and emphasizing he has no sister, contradicting claims made by the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

