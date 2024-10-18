Commotion at Kalyan: Railway Staff Demand Security After Assault

In a troubling incident at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, a female ticket booking clerk was assaulted by a commuter over a dispute concerning spare change, according to the Government Railway Police.

The accused, identified as Ansar Shaikh, initiated an argument with the victim, Roshni Patil, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the incident, Shaikh reportedly pushed the ticket counter door, verbally abused Patil, and physically attacked her, resulting in her losing consciousness and being robbed of her gold necklace.

Following the attack, Patil's colleagues alerted police, leading to Shaikh's apprehension and subsequent legal action against him. This incident prompted a brief protest by the ticket clerks at Kalyan station, demanding heightened security measures and better protection for railway staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)