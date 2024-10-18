Left Menu

Commotion at Kalyan: Railway Staff Demand Security After Assault

A female ticket booking clerk in Maharashtra's Thane district was assaulted by a commuter at a railway station over spare change. The accused, Ansar Shaikh, allegedly robbed and injured the clerk, Roshni Patil. Clerks at Kalyan station protested for improved security measures and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, a female ticket booking clerk was assaulted by a commuter over a dispute concerning spare change, according to the Government Railway Police.

The accused, identified as Ansar Shaikh, initiated an argument with the victim, Roshni Patil, which escalated into a physical altercation. During the incident, Shaikh reportedly pushed the ticket counter door, verbally abused Patil, and physically attacked her, resulting in her losing consciousness and being robbed of her gold necklace.

Following the attack, Patil's colleagues alerted police, leading to Shaikh's apprehension and subsequent legal action against him. This incident prompted a brief protest by the ticket clerks at Kalyan station, demanding heightened security measures and better protection for railway staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

