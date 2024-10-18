Gurugram Police Crack Down on Online Job Scam

Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals, Divya Srivastava and Prasun Tiwari, for reportedly orchestrating an online job scam, as confirmed by authorities on Friday. The arrests were made subsequent to a raid on a residence in DLF Phase 3 following a tip-off about fraudulent activities.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they duped victims by offering fake job opportunities and persuading them to deposit money into their bank accounts, a police officer stated. This elaborate scheme was primarily aimed at job seekers desperately seeking employment.

Officers confiscated Rs 1.2 lakh and several mobile phones from the suspects. "We are actively questioning the accused to ascertain the total number of victims and to uncover potential accomplices in their fraud network," a Gurugram police spokesperson disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)