Bishnoi Gang's Bollywood Conspiracy: Salman Khan Targeted
A court in Panvel, Maharashtra, has put a Bishnoi gang member in custody for allegedly conspiring to kill actor Salman Khan. The accused, Sukha, was captured in Haryana and is connected to both the conspiracy and the murder of politician Baba Siddique. Police continue to investigate multiple gang members.
A Panvel court in Maharashtra has ordered a four-day police custody for a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member suspected of plotting to assassinate Bollywood icon Salman Khan. The gang member, identified as Sukha or Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended in Panipat, Haryana, by a Navi Mumbai police team.
Authorities believe Sukha's arrest is linked to not only the alleged conspiracy against Salman Khan but also to the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent political figure. Police officials revealed ongoing efforts to question the suspect thoroughly.
The probe has its roots in an April 24 case filed by Navi Mumbai Police, accusing 18 known and multiple unknown Bishnoi gang members of plotting to kill Salman Khan near his farmhouse. Earlier, several other members of the Bishnoi gang were apprehended in connection with these charges.
