Supreme Court Targets Frivolous State Petitions

The Supreme Court expressed significant dissatisfaction on Friday with state governments and public sector undertakings for continuing to file frivolous petitions, despite repeated warnings against such practices.

A bench led by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan voiced their frustration, highlighting that government officers do not shoulder personal costs for litigation, which contributes to needless legal actions burdening the court system.

In a specific case involving the Jharkhand government, the bench dismissed the state's appeal challenging a high court order to reinstate government employee Rabindra Gope, imposing a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to be paid within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)