Supreme Court Targets Frivolous State Petitions

The Supreme Court criticized state governments and public sector undertakings for filing frivolous petitions. A bench of Justices Gavai and Viswanathan expressed frustration over unnecessary legal actions burdening the court, specifically pointing out the Jharkhand government's appeal regarding employee Rabindra Gope. A cost was imposed to deter further such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:55 IST
The Supreme Court expressed significant dissatisfaction on Friday with state governments and public sector undertakings for continuing to file frivolous petitions, despite repeated warnings against such practices.

A bench led by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan voiced their frustration, highlighting that government officers do not shoulder personal costs for litigation, which contributes to needless legal actions burdening the court system.

In a specific case involving the Jharkhand government, the bench dismissed the state's appeal challenging a high court order to reinstate government employee Rabindra Gope, imposing a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to be paid within four weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

