Supreme Court Dismisses Habeas Corpus Case Against Isha Foundation
The Supreme Court has concluded proceedings on a habeas corpus petition about two adult sisters allegedly held captive at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation. The sisters confirmed they reside there voluntarily. The bench stated the court's jurisdiction on such matters is limited, closing the case without further directions.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has closed proceedings on a high-profile habeas corpus petition involving two women allegedly held at the Isha Foundation's ashram in Tamil Nadu. The court found that the women, aged 39 and 42, reside at the ashram voluntarily and rejected claims of illegal detention.
The case was initiated by the father of the women, who claimed they were being held against their will. However, the women have consistently stated their desire to remain at the ashram, which Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud affirmed during a bench hearing.
The proceedings stemmed from an earlier order by the Madras High Court, which had asked for a police investigation. The Supreme Court clarified that its closure of the case does not absolve the Isha Foundation from adhering to necessary regulatory compliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
