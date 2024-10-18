Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Habeas Corpus Case Against Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court has concluded proceedings on a habeas corpus petition about two adult sisters allegedly held captive at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation. The sisters confirmed they reside there voluntarily. The bench stated the court's jurisdiction on such matters is limited, closing the case without further directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:56 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Habeas Corpus Case Against Isha Foundation
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has closed proceedings on a high-profile habeas corpus petition involving two women allegedly held at the Isha Foundation's ashram in Tamil Nadu. The court found that the women, aged 39 and 42, reside at the ashram voluntarily and rejected claims of illegal detention.

The case was initiated by the father of the women, who claimed they were being held against their will. However, the women have consistently stated their desire to remain at the ashram, which Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud affirmed during a bench hearing.

The proceedings stemmed from an earlier order by the Madras High Court, which had asked for a police investigation. The Supreme Court clarified that its closure of the case does not absolve the Isha Foundation from adhering to necessary regulatory compliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024