KZN Ready for 2024 National Senior Certificate Exams, Premier Ntuli Assures Public

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the province’s readiness for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, set to take place from 21 October to 27 November 2024. Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Ntuli emphasized that preparations are on track for over 200,000 candidates expected to sit for their final exams.

Joined by officials from the provincial Department of Education, Ntuli highlighted the success of the previous academic year, in which the province achieved an 86% pass rate, making it the second-best performing province in South Africa. This year, the goal is to surpass that achievement and aim for a 100% pass rate.

Comprehensive Exam Preparation

Premier Ntuli outlined several initiatives aimed at boosting the performance of the Class of 2024, including the 2024 Academic Improvement Plan. This plan seeks to raise the province’s pass rate to at least 90%, with an ambitious target of 100%.

Key interventions such as Winter and Spring Programmes were pivotal in preparing students, with over 98,975 learners participating across 1,001 centres. These programmes helped learners revise content, practice past exam papers, and address subject-specific challenges. Additionally, final weekend tuition sessions were held to ensure that students are well-prepared heading into the examination period.

Logistics and Security Measures

Ntuli also detailed the extensive logistical preparations, including the printing of 120 question papers, amounting to 30 million prints, and the establishment of 32 marking centres. The marking process will commence on 1 December and is expected to conclude by 10 December 2024.

To ensure smooth operations, emergency measures are in place. The South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force are on standby to assist with logistics in the event of any disruptions caused by severe weather conditions.

Ensuring Exam Integrity

To safeguard the integrity of the exams, strict security protocols have been implemented, especially at high-risk centres. On Wednesday, MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Head of Department Nkosinathi Ngcobo inspected printing facilities and expressed confidence in the security measures in place.

As a further commitment to exam credibility, all matriculants are scheduled to sign a pledge on Friday, affirming their dedication to upholding the integrity of the examination process.

Community Support and Gratitude

Premier Ntuli extended his gratitude to educators, officials, and stakeholders involved in preparing the province for the exams. He also called on parents and communities to offer their full support to the Class of 2024 as they face this significant milestone in their academic journey.

KwaZulu-Natal’s comprehensive preparations reflect its commitment to not only maintaining its high academic standards but also ensuring the success of its students in the upcoming NSC exams.