UN Accuses Israel of 'War-like' Tactics in West Bank Crisis

The United Nations has accused Israel of employing 'war-like' tactics against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Reports include attacks on people and olive groves, which are vital for Palestinian livelihoods. The U.N. highlights increased violence since the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza began, raising humanitarian concerns.

18-10-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations humanitarian office has accused Israel of utilizing 'war-like' tactics against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. These claims highlight soldier killings and attacks on Palestinian olive groves by Israeli settlers. Reports indicate 32 attacks on Palestinians and their property have been recorded this month.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for OCHA, expressed deep concerns over the attacks during a press briefing in Geneva. Laerke emphasized that olive groves serve as an economic lifeline for many families. In response, Israel's military announced an investigation into an incident where a woman was reportedly killed while harvesting olives near Jenin.

The ongoing violence has surged since the onset of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza, with numerous Palestinians and Israelis killed. The U.N. World Food Programme reported that the conflict nearly doubled food insecurity in the West Bank to 600,000 people since early 2023. Western nations have urged Israel to curb settler violence, calling it a growing concern.

