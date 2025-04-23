Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Raise Humanitarian Concerns

An Israeli airstrike targeted a school sheltering displaced families in northern Gaza, resulting in at least 10 deaths. Another strike hit a children's hospital, according to medics, amidst escalating calls from European leaders for Israel to end its blockade and allow humanitarian aid into the region.

Foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain have jointly urged Israel to respect international law, advocating for the restoration of a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. They emphasized that humanitarian aid should not be politicized, and cautioned against demographic changes in Palestinian territories.

The strikes damaged key infrastructure, including the obliteration of the solar panel system at the Durra Children's Hospital. Gaza's healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse, exacerbated by the ongoing blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas to release Israeli hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)