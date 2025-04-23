Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Raise Humanitarian Concerns

An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza has killed at least 10 people, with another strike hitting a children's hospital. European leaders are urging Israel to lift its blockade on goods to Gaza and restore the ceasefire. The escalating violence has caused significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:52 IST
Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Raise Humanitarian Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a school sheltering displaced families in northern Gaza, resulting in at least 10 deaths. Another strike hit a children's hospital, according to medics, amidst escalating calls from European leaders for Israel to end its blockade and allow humanitarian aid into the region.

Foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain have jointly urged Israel to respect international law, advocating for the restoration of a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. They emphasized that humanitarian aid should not be politicized, and cautioned against demographic changes in Palestinian territories.

The strikes damaged key infrastructure, including the obliteration of the solar panel system at the Durra Children's Hospital. Gaza's healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse, exacerbated by the ongoing blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas to release Israeli hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025