Global Consensus: Eradicating Child Marriage

The Indian Supreme Court referenced international frameworks from various global regions to bolster the prohibition of child marriages in a recent judgement.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasized the African Charter's demand for legislation enforcing the minimum marriage age, while highlighting European conventions that protect private life and family integrity.

Notable cases, like a Syrian couple's marriage invalidation in Germany, underscore the global challenges and efforts in addressing child marriage, a prevalent issue across South Asian nations, demanding collaborative social reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)