Global Consensus: Eradicating Child Marriage
The Supreme Court of India has highlighted international legal frameworks from the African, European, and South Asian regions to strengthen efforts in prohibiting child marriages. Emphasizing global conventions, the court urges comprehensive measures to protect minors, primarily girls, from early marriages, promoting a united international stance against this social issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:58 IST
India
The Indian Supreme Court referenced international frameworks from various global regions to bolster the prohibition of child marriages in a recent judgement.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasized the African Charter's demand for legislation enforcing the minimum marriage age, while highlighting European conventions that protect private life and family integrity.
Notable cases, like a Syrian couple's marriage invalidation in Germany, underscore the global challenges and efforts in addressing child marriage, a prevalent issue across South Asian nations, demanding collaborative social reforms.
