Gyanesh Kumar: Empowering the Nation One Vote at a Time

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday underscored the critical importance of voting as the first step in serving the nation.

Addressing the media in Ranchi, Kumar highlighted the necessity for eligible citizens to exercise their electoral rights in every election, stressing the importance of voter registration.

During a three-day visit to Jharkhand, Kumar engaged with booth-level officers to hear firsthand their efforts in conducting elections in remote areas and discussed technological advancements in polling management.

(With inputs from agencies.)