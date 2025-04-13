Left Menu

Gyanesh Kumar: Empowering the Nation One Vote at a Time

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the vital role of voting in nation-building. During his visit to Jharkhand, he urged all eligible citizens to register and vote. Delving into discussions with booth-level officers, Kumar explored their experiences in managing polling in challenging areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:28 IST
Gyanesh Kumar: Empowering the Nation One Vote at a Time
Chief Election Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday underscored the critical importance of voting as the first step in serving the nation.

Addressing the media in Ranchi, Kumar highlighted the necessity for eligible citizens to exercise their electoral rights in every election, stressing the importance of voter registration.

During a three-day visit to Jharkhand, Kumar engaged with booth-level officers to hear firsthand their efforts in conducting elections in remote areas and discussed technological advancements in polling management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025