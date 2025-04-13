Gyanesh Kumar: Empowering the Nation One Vote at a Time
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the vital role of voting in nation-building. During his visit to Jharkhand, he urged all eligible citizens to register and vote. Delving into discussions with booth-level officers, Kumar explored their experiences in managing polling in challenging areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday underscored the critical importance of voting as the first step in serving the nation.
Addressing the media in Ranchi, Kumar highlighted the necessity for eligible citizens to exercise their electoral rights in every election, stressing the importance of voter registration.
During a three-day visit to Jharkhand, Kumar engaged with booth-level officers to hear firsthand their efforts in conducting elections in remote areas and discussed technological advancements in polling management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement