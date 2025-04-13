Taliban's Stance on Executions Amidst Global Criticism

The Taliban's top leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has reiterated the group's stance on executions, citing them as integral to Islamic law. His comments follow the recent execution of four men in Afghanistan, a move that has drawn international condemnation from rights organizations and the United Nations.

The executions, carried out in sports stadiums, signify the strict measures employed by the Taliban government since their return to power in 2021. Akhundzada, in his address, emphasized their adherence to divine commands, dismissing Western legal influences and defending the enforcement of Islamic principles.

As part of their broader strategy, the Taliban is attempting to establish improved relations with Western countries. The United States recently lifted bounties on certain Taliban officials, following the release of four American detainees, signaling a potential thaw in diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)