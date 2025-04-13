Left Menu

Taliban's Stance on Executions Amidst Global Criticism

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada defended executions as part of Islam, after four men were executed in Afghanistan. The executions, condemned by rights groups and the UN, highlight the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law. Akhundzada's remarks come as the Taliban seek better international relations, particularly with the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:26 IST
Taliban's Stance on Executions Amidst Global Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban's top leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has reiterated the group's stance on executions, citing them as integral to Islamic law. His comments follow the recent execution of four men in Afghanistan, a move that has drawn international condemnation from rights organizations and the United Nations.

The executions, carried out in sports stadiums, signify the strict measures employed by the Taliban government since their return to power in 2021. Akhundzada, in his address, emphasized their adherence to divine commands, dismissing Western legal influences and defending the enforcement of Islamic principles.

As part of their broader strategy, the Taliban is attempting to establish improved relations with Western countries. The United States recently lifted bounties on certain Taliban officials, following the release of four American detainees, signaling a potential thaw in diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025